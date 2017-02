02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Court Affirms Injury To Child Conviction, Finds Testimony On Head Trauma Reliable

AUSTIN, Texas - Expert testimony from three medical doctors on the subject of abusive head trauma was reliable, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Feb. 15, upholding a woman's conviction in a bench trial for first-degree-felony injury to a child after an infant under her care sustained serious internal head injuries (Jennifer Banner Wolfe v. The States of Texas, No. PD-0292-15, Texas App., Crim., 2017 Tex. Crim. App. LEXIS 215).