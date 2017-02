02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Restricts Expert From Testifying On Legal Conclusion To Detective's Probable Cause

TAMPA, Fla. - An expert may testify as to his knowledge of police procedures and investigative techniques and whether they were followed by a detective in his mortgage fraud investigation of a married couple, a Florida federal judge ruled Feb. 16; however, the expert may not testify as to the ultimate legal conclusion of whether probable cause existed (Ricky Shew and Frances Shew v. William Horvath, No. 16-766, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 21748).