02-17-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Texas High Court Refuses To Rehear Ruling On Discovery Order In Hailstorm Dispute

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court refused to revisit its ruling in a hailstorm coverage dispute that directed a lower court to vacate the part of its discovery order compelling production of management reports and emails and to re-evaluate the issue of sanctions against the insurer, according to its Feb. 17 orders pronounced (In Re National Lloyds Insurance Co., No. 15-0452, Texas Sup.).