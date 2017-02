02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - California Appeals Panel Reverses Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

LOS ANGELES - A California appellate panel on Feb. 14 found that there are triable issues of material fact in a case in which a woman who was injured falling down the stairs of her apartment building alleged that the steps were made in a dangerous condition, reversing summary judgment that was granted to the landlords of the building the plaintiff lived in (Flora Guyumdzyhan v. Armen Nalbandyan, et al., No. B268084, Calif. App. 2nd Dist. Div. 4, 2017, Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 1041).