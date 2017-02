02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Houston Texans Oppose Motion To Remand Injury Suit To State Court

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans say in a Feb. 14 brief opposing remand that former National Football League player DeMeco Ryans' state law claims that he injured himself because of faulty turf are wrapped up in the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) he signed with the league and should be kept in federal court (DeMeco Ryans v. Houston Texans, et al., No. 4:16-cv-03554, S.D. Texas).