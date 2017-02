02-17-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Justice Finds No Evidence Of Continuity Of Ownership, Grants Judgment

NEW YORK - Despite the potential unfairness given the facts of a case, asbestos plaintiffs must demonstrate a continuity of ownership to show that an asset purchase constituted a de facto merger until a New York appellate court changes the standard, a New York justice held Feb. 15 in granting summary judgment (Ivette Montanez and Peter Montanez v. American Honda Motors Co. Inc., et al., No. 190409/2014, N.Y. Sup., New York Co., 2017 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 493).