02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Zimmer Biomet Shoulder Device Recalled For High Fracture Rate, FDA Says

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Zimmer Biomet has recalled its Comprehensive Reverse Shoulder because the prosthesis is fracturing at a higher rate than listed on the device's label, the Food and Drug Administration announced Feb. 16.