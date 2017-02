02-17-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Dismisses 1 Cause Of Action In Groundwater Case, Says Other Claims Stand

MINNEAPOLIS - A federal judge in Minnesota on Feb. 15 dismissed one cause of action but sustained the majority of a city's groundwater contamination lawsuit against 3M Co., finding that the company's argument that the city has not been deprived of its ability to use the groundwater is "unavailing" (City of Lake Elmo v. 3M Company, No. 16-2557, D. Minn.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 22202).