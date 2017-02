02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Most Of Amtrak's Claims Of Attorney-Client Privilege Should Be Sustained

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A New York federal judge on Feb. 17 found that most of Amtrak's claims of attorney-client privilege should be sustained with some exceptions, adopting the majority of a special master's report and recommendation in a coverage dispute over environmental contamination (Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, et al., v. National Railroad Passenger Corp., et al., No. 14-4717, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 23680).