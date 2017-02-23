02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Michigan Federal Judge Denies Relief, Dismisses False Advertising Case

DETROIT - A request for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief barring the host of a training program on tinnitus care from providing participants with a "Tinnitus Care Provider Certificate" upon completion of the program was rejected Feb. 21 by a Michigan federal judge, who found instead that the plaintiff lacks standing to levy claims of false advertising under Section 1125(a) of the Lanham Act (Academy of Doctors of Audiology v. International Hearing Society, No. 16-13839, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 23652).