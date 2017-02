02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Utah Federal Judge: No Copyright Preemption On Conspiracy Claim

SALT LAKE CITY - Allegations that a counterclaim defendant interfered with a counterclaimant's contractual rights and prospective business relations are sufficient to defeat the counterclaim defendant's effort to invoke copyright preemption, a Utah federal judge ruled Feb. 21 (Advanced Recovery Systems LLC v. American Agencies LLC, No. 13-283, D. Utah, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24001).