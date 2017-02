02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Remands Implied Insurance Contract Claims As Outside ERISA

NEWARK, N.J. - A neurosurgical specialist's claim seeking payment for out-of-network care is based on an implied contract providing a separate and independent basis for recovery and thus is not preempted by ERISA, a federal judge in New Jersey held Feb. 17 in remanding the case (North Jersey Brain & Spine Center v. Aetna Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-1544, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 22710).