02-23-2017 | 18:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Stays Cymbalta Class Withdrawal Appeal Pending Supreme Court Case

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Feb. 21 stayed an appeal in a Cymbalta withdrawal class action pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case with a similar issue (Melissa Strafford, et al. v. Eli Lilly and Company, No. 15-56808, 9th Cir.).