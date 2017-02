02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Rejects Motorola's Request For Daubert Hearing

MARSHALL, Texas - A Texas federal judge on Feb. 21 partially granted a motion to exclude testimony on damages in a patent infringement case, but found that most of the expert's opinions did not justify exclusion under Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharms. Inc. before trial (Saint Lawrence Communications LLC v. ZTE Corp., et al., No. 2:15-cv-349, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 23505).