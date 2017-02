02-23-2017 | 18:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Dismisses Proposed Class Action Suit Over Faulty Air Conditioning Coils

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A federal judge in Georgia on Feb. 22 dismissed without prejudice a proposed class action suit accusing Daikin Industries Ltd. (DIL), Daikin Applied Americas Inc. (DAA) and Daikin North Americas LLC (DNA) of making and selling air conditioning units with faulty evaporator coils, ruling that a building owner lacks personal jurisdiction to assert claims against DIL and failed to state claims against DAA and DNA (Paws Holdings, LLC v. Daikin Industries, Ltd., et al., No. 16-58, S.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24684).