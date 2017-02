02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Excludes Expert In Trademark Lawsuit For Lack Of Experience

GREENBELT, Md. - A federal judge in Maryland on Feb. 21 excluded the testimony of an expert in a trademark infringement lawsuit on grounds that his opinions were "non-substantiated proclamations on the ultimate questions of law and he lacked the requisite training education or experience in the relevant field of proffered expertise" (JFJ Toys Inc., et al. v. Sears Holdings Corporation, et al., No. 14-3527, D. Md.).