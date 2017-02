02-23-2017 | 18:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - London Market Reinsurers Say Arbitration Witness Was Convicted Of Fraud

NEW YORK - A group of London market reinsurers on Feb. 20 brought to the attention of a federal court in New York that the lead witness in a reinsurance arbitration has recently been convicted of conspiracy and securities and wire fraud (Certain Underwriting Members at Lloyd's, London v. Insurance Company of the Americas, No. 16-cv-00323, S.D. N.Y.).