02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - New York Federal Judge Enforces Arbitration In Laptop Battery Dispute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A New York man who alleges that he and other consumers were duped about the expected battery life for their laptops is bound by an arbitration clause and may not proceed with his class complaint, a New York federal judge ruled Feb. 17 (Charles Andersen v. Walmart Stores, Inc., et al., No. 16-6488, W.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 22862).