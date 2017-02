02-23-2017 | 18:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel: Alleged Misstatements In Securities Class Action Were Forward-Looking

CINCINNATI - A federal district court did not err in dismissing a securities class action lawsuit because shareholders failed to plead scienter and the defendants' alleged misleading statements were forward-looking and protected, a Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Feb. 21 in affirming (IBEW Local No. 58 Annuity Fund, et al. v. EveryWare Global Inc., et al., No. 16-3445, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 2925).