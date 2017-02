02-23-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Boston Scientific Recalls All Lotus Valve Heart Devices Due To Premature Release

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Boston Scientific Corp. on Feb. 23 announced that it has voluntarily recalled all of its Lotus Valve devices, including the Lotus with Depth Guard, from global commercial and clinical sites due to reports of premature release of a pin connecting the valve to its delivery system.