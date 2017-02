02-23-2017 | 18:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Refuses To Strike Punitive Damages Claim Related To Ladder Collapse

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Feb. 21 refused to strike a claim for punitive damages asserted by the purchaser of an extension ladder who alleges that he fell and suffered serious injuries after it collapsed (William Evans v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc., et al., No. 16-cv-07191, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24171).