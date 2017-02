02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Orders BMW To Show Cause As To Why UCL Case Should Not Be Transferred

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on Feb. 21 ordered a car manufacturer to show cause as to why its claims for violation of California's unfair competition law and trademark infringement should not be transferred to another venue (BMW of North America, LLC, et al. v. Michael Chambers, et al., No. 17-0846, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24096).