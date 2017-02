02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Dismisses Insurer's Suit Alleging Trade Secret Misappropriation

ATLANTA - A federal judge in Georgia on Feb. 22 held that an insurer has failed to show that defendants misappropriated trade secrets to establish a competing business or that they violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), dismissing the insurer's lawsuit with prejudice (HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. v. Valda Flowers, et al., No. 15-3262, N.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24852).