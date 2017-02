02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Affirms Outcome Of Inter Partes Review Of Drug Patent

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Findings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that eight claims of a patent directed to vehicles for drug delivery are unpatentable as obvious were upheld Feb. 21 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (In re: Depomed Inc., No. 16-1378, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2900).