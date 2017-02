02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Grants Apple Petition For Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Feb. 22 found that Apple Inc. has established a likelihood that it will prevail on assertions that various claims of a virtual private network (VPN) patent would have been obvious to a person of ordinary skill in the art (Apple Inc. v. VirnetX Inc., No. IPR2016-01585, PTAB).