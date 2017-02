02-24-2017 | 16:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Calif. Federal Judge: No Pseudonym For Former NFL Cheerleader In Wage Class Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - The rights of the public, the press and the class she is seeking to represent outweigh the privacy interests of the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit accusing NFL Enterprises LLC and individual teams of conspiring to suppress the wages of cheerleaders, a California federal judge ruled Feb. 22, denying the plaintiff's motion to proceed using a pseudonym (Jane Doe, et al. v. NFL Enterprises LLC, et al., No. 17-496, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24991).