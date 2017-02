02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Texas Company To Settle Bias Claims After It Refused To Hire Deaf Applicants

DALLAS - A Fort Worth, Texas, cellphone repair company will pay $110,000 to settle claims that it engaged in discriminatory hiring practices when it refused to hire two hearing-impaired applicants due to their disability, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Feb. 23 (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. S&B Industry, Inc., No. 15-641, N.D. Texas).