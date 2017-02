02-24-2017 | 16:31 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - California Federal Magistrate Denies Motion To Compel In Pokemon Copyright Case

SAN FRANCISCO - A Canadian cloud-based e-commerce platform will not need to respond to a subpoena sought by The Pokemon Company International Inc. in connection with Pokemon's allegations a retailer committed copyright infringement, a California federal magistrate judge ruled Feb. 22 (The Pokemon Company International Inc. v. Shopify Inc., No. 16-80272, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24987).