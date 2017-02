02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class Suit Over Insurance Payments For Diminished Values Is Kept In Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on Feb. 22 denied a motion to remand a class complaint accusing an insurer of breach of contract for failing to pay its insureds for the diminished value of their vehicles, finding that the amount in controversy exceeds $5 million (Evna T. LaVelle, et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, No. 16-1082, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24198).