02-24-2017 | 16:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Stays Discovery In Professional Liability Insurance Coverage Dispute

TULSA, Okla. - A federal judge in Oklahoma on Feb. 21 granted a professional liability insurer's motion to stay discovery pending resolution of its motion for summary judgment in a dispute over coverage for an underlying breach of contract suit brought against the insured by a former business partner (Doug Schwegman, d/b/a Schwegman Insurance and Financial Services v. Continental Casualty Co., No. 16-0730, N.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 23780).