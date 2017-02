02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Rejects Insurer's Request To Exclude Testimony On Sinkholes

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on Feb. 22 denied an insurer's motion to exclude expert testimony on sinkhole damage, finding that the expert's methodology is reliable and that the testimony will assist a trier of fact (Goetz D. Vehse v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company, No. 8:16-cv-599, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24483).