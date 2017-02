02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Georgia Jury Awards $45.8 Million To Plaintiff In Medical Malpractice Suit

ATLANTA - A Georgia jury on Feb. 22 awarded $45.8 million to a woman and her family after finding that two doctors and the hospital where she gave birth were responsible for her brain damage, which left her completely disabled (Keith Traube v. Atlanta Women's Specialist, et al., No. 14-EV-001821, Ga. State, Fulton Co.).