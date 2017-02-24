02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Previous Settlements Do Not Bar Government's Cost Recovery Suit

OKLAHOMA CITY - The federal government's previous settlements with the former owner of a now-defunct oil refinery site that contributed to contamination of the Skull Creek in Cushing, Okla., does not bar it from pursuing a cost recovery claim under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act against another former owner, a federal judge in Oklahoma ruled Feb. 22 in granting the government's motion to strike counterclaims asserted by the defendant companies (United States of America v. Land O'Lakes, Inc., et al., No. CIV-16-170-R, W.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24305).