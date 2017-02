02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Seattle's Case Against Monsanto Valid; PCB Design Defect Claim Dismissed

SEATTLE - A federal judge in Washington on Feb. 22 dismissed one cause of action but ruled that the majority of claims brought by the city of Seattle against Monsanto Co. for allegedly contaminating its groundwater with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were valid (City of Seattle v. Monsanto Company, et al., No. 16-cv-00107, W.D. Wash.).