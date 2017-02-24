02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Sets Aside, Remands Ruling That Denied Agent Orange Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judge in the U.S. Court of Veterans Appeals on Feb. 22 set aside a ruling by the Board of Veterans Appeals that denied benefits to the widow of a soldier who had been exposed to Agent Orange, concluding that the medical opinion on which the denial of benefits was based relied on the opinion of an independent medical examiner who did not adequately explain her conclusion (Atta L. Corbiser v. David J. Shulkin, No. 15-2505, Vet. Clms.; 2017 U.S. App. Vet. Claims LEXIS 214).