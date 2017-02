02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Magistrate Judge Largely Limits Discovery Requests In Ford Asbestos Case

BALTIMORE - While Ford Motor Co. must respond to discovery requests in an asbestos action, the plaintiffs' requests are overly broad and the company's responses can be limited to the vehicles and times in question, a federal magistrate judge in Maryland said Feb. 21 (Helen Thomas Fish, et al. v. Air & Liquid Systems Corp., et al., No. 16-496, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24188).