02-24-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Wrongful Death Act Requires Couple Be Married At Time Of Injury, Court Says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The state's Wrongful Death Act does not permit a widow's wrongful death loss of consortium claim arising from asbestos exposure occurring before the couple's marriage, a divided Florida court held Feb. 22 (Janis Kelly, et al. v. Georgia-Pacific LLC, et al., No. 4D15-4666, Fla. App., 4th Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 2413).