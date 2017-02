02-27-2017 | 17:15 PM

Mealey's Health Law - Magistrate Judge: Fraud Defendants Should Pay $2.7M To GEICO Over Scheme

NEW YORK - A federal magistrate judge in New York on Feb. 22 recommended that a judge enter default judgment against defendants accused by the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) and other insurers of fraud and unjust enrichment for submitting bills from clinics that were not owned by physicians and order them to pay $2.7 million in damages (Government Employees Insurance Co., et al. v. parkway medical Care, P.C., et al., No. 15 Civ. 3670, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 24994).