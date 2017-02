02-27-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Uber Sued For Trade Secret, Patent Violations In California Federal Court

SAN FRANCISCO - Waymo LLC - a Google Inc. division devoted to the development of self-driving cars - accused Uber Technologies Inc. of "calculated theft" in a patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Feb. 23 (Waymo LLC v. Uber Technologies Inc., et al., No. 17-939, N.D. Calif.).