02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 9th Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of TILA Claim As Barred

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Feb. 24 affirmed a federal judge's decision to dismiss a borrower's claims for violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) as barred by a previous bankruptcy case in which the claims against various lenders were already resolved (Jacqueline Warner v. CMG Mortgage Inc., et al., No. 15-17505, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3415).