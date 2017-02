02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 9th Circuit Finds Wrongful Foreclosure Case Was Properly Dismissed

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Feb. 23 affirmed a district court's dismissal of claims asserted against lenders in relation to a foreclosure, finding that a former property owner's complaint failed to state a claim (Cindy Dupre v. Mount West Financial Inc., et al., No. 14-56263, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3292).