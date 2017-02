02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds Fraud Claims Against Wells Fargo Are Barred By Foreclosure

TULSA, Okla. - An Oklahoma federal judge on Feb. 24 granted a bank's motion to dismiss claims for fraud and conspiracy asserted by a former property owner against it, finding that the claims were barred by a foreclosure judgment issued in favor of the lender (William Keith Lemay v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al., No. 16-CV-749, N.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 26042).