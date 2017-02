02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Broker Is Liable For Breach Of Implied Contract; Damages Are In Dispute

DALLAS - A Texas federal judge on Feb. 24 held that there is no genuine dispute of material fact regarding whether an insurance broker breached its implied contract to secure a total of $975,000 worth of federal flood insurance coverage for an insured, further finding that the amount of potential damages that the breach caused is in dispute (Hudson Henley v. Love Insurance Group, LLC, No. 15-3078, N.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 26244).