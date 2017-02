02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Upholds Rejection Of Biomarker Detection Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - An examiner did not err in rejecting 11 claims of a purported patented method for biomarker detection as anticipated and obvious, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Feb. 28 (Ex parte Lang, et al., No. 2014-001444, PTAB).