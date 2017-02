02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Supreme Court Denies Certiorari In 4G LTE Patent Dispute

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In its Feb. 27 orders list, the U.S. Supreme Court indicated that it will let stand an August 2016 ruling in favor of Apple Inc., which was accused in 2013 of infringing two wireless patents belonging to Wi-LAN USA Inc. and Wi-LAN Inc. (Wi-LAN, collectively) (Wi-LAN USA Inc. and Wi-LAN Inc. v. Apple Inc., No. 16-913, U.S. Sup.).