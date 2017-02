02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Texas Magistrate Judge Denies Broadcom Bid To Transfer Patent Litigation

MARSHALL, Texas - A Texas infringement plaintiff prevailed Feb. 27 in response to a motion by Broadcom Ltd. and several other defendants to transfer the dispute to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1 v. Broadcom Ltd., et al., No. 16-134, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 26755).