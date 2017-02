02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Avon Will Pay $1.8 Million To Settle District Sales Managers' Class Wage Claims

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Under a settlement agreement that was granted final approval by a California federal judge on Feb. 24, Avon Products Inc. will pay $1.8 million to end a class complaint filed by California district sales managers (DSMs) who alleged that they were improperly denied overtime wages (Jacqueline Cavalier Nelson v. Avon Products, Inc., et al., No. 13-2276, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 26451).