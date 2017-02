02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Cosby Accuser, Ex-DA Argue Relevance Of Criminal Case Filings In Defamation Suit

PHILADELPHIA - In a Feb.27 filing in Pennsylvania federal court, Andrea Constand, who has accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, opposes a former Pennsylvania district attorney's motion to compel production of documents from her 2005 suit against Cosby, asserting that the documents are irrelevant to her present defamation/false light claim against the former DA (Andrea Constand v. Bruce Castor, No. 2:15-cv-05799, E.D. Pa.).