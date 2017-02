02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Orders Arbitration Of Non-English-Speaking Uber Driver Class's Breach Claims

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Feb. 23 stayed breach of contract class claims filed by Uber Technologies Inc. drivers who speak little or no English, finding that the parties' arbitration agreement mandating individual arbitration is enforceable (Saizhang Guan, et al. v. Uber Technologies, Inc., No. 16-598, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 25840).