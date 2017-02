02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Pa. Tilted Kilt Pub Will Pay $300,000 To Settle Tipped Employees' Wage Claims

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Feb. 24 granted final approval of a $300,000 settlement to be paid by a suburban Philadelphia restaurant to end class claims by its tipped employees who alleged that the pub failed to pay them for all compensable time and required them to purchase employer-mandated uniforms in violation of federal and state wage laws (Victoria Graudins v. KOP Kilt, LLC, d/b/a The Tilted Kilt Pub, et al., No. 14-2589, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 25926).